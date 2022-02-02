Carencro Mayor to Retire

For the first time in two decades, Carencro will have a new mayor.

Mayor Glenn Brasseaux announced on Wednesday morning that he will not seek reelection this fall and that he will retire when his term ends at the end of the year.

"After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek a sixth term as Mayor of the City of Carencro and will be retiring effective December 31, 2022, which is the last day of my current term in office," Brasseaux said in a statement. "I look back on my lifetime of service to this community with gratitude and pride."

Brasseaux said recent health issues are part of the reason why he will leave public life on New Year's Eve. He says he's grateful for all of the well-wishes that he has received during his recoveries.

"Two bouts of COVID have slowed me down tremendously, along with a couple of unrelated minor surgeries," Brasseaux said. "I really appreciate all the cards, phone calls and text messages I received from everyone wishing me well while I was recovering."

Brasseaux also mentioned another reason. He says it's time for a new mayor to take the reigns in city hall.

"There also comes a point when you know that it is time to pass the baton to someone else; for me, that time is now."

Brasseaux first won election to the mayor's office October 2002 when he defeated Kim Sampy by taking two-thirds of the vote. When he took office in January 2003, Brasseaux became the mayor of a city with a population of around 6,100 people. Twenty years later, Brasseaux's city is the home to nearly 10,000 people. Brasseaux helped grow what was a mostly rural town into a suburban powerhouse in northern Lafayette Parish. The land that was once occupied by Evangeline Downs is now the home to both the Federal Express Distribution Center and the Amazon Fulfillment Center. The former location of Desperado's Cabaret is now a strip mall. Across the street from that shopping center is a Walmart, a Super-One Foods, and a host of other restaurants and boutique businesses that give Carencro residents a reason to shop local and stay close to home.

Across I-49, other signs of Carencro's growth are visible. The former Louisiana Hockeyplex is now the city's indoor sports and recreation facility. Pelican Park continues to attract tourism revenue through its multiple sporting events and festivals. Carencro's new police station, fire station, and community center are located near the city's northern boundary on LA 182.

Before running for mayor, Brasseaux served 34 years on the Carencro City Council. Before that, he served 30 years in the city's volunteer fire department. Brasseaux began his time with the fire department while he was a sophomore in high school. He left the department after a six-year run as its chief.

Through his years of public service, Brasseaux says one thing was consistent.

"I have surrounded myself with a very talented staff and we work hard every day for our community," Brasseaux said. "I have been dedicated to making Carencro the best place to live, work and raise our families. I am proud to say that I have played an important part and witnessed our community grow at a very fast pace, both commercially and residentially. As that growth continues, the economic outlook for our community looks promising for years to come.

"Our City Council and I have tried to make Carencro a progressive city and at the same time keep our small-town atmosphere, which has been challenging at times, but for the most part we have been successful. I am happy to have had a part in making it happen."

Brasseaux's successor will be elected on November 8. A runoff, if necessary, will take place on December 10. Qualifying is scheduled for July 20-22.

Here is Brasseaux's full statement:

After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek a sixth term as Mayor of the City of Carencro and will be retiring effective December 31, 2022, which is the last day of my current term in office. I look back on my lifetime of service to this community with gratitude and pride. My public service began in 1965 when I was a sophomore at Carencro High; I became a member of the Carencro Volunteer Fire Department and volunteered for the next 30 years. I served as Fire Chief for six years and left the department in 1995. In 1978, I was elected to the Carencro City Council and continued to serve for 24 years (six terms). I was elected Mayor and began serving on January 1, 2003, and have served for the last 19 years (five terms). At the end of this year, I will have represented the City of Carencro both as a City Councilman and Mayor for a total of 44 years. I have surrounded myself with a very talented staff and we work hard every day for our community. I have been dedicated to making Carencro the best place to live, work and raise our families. I am proud to say that I have played an important part and witnessed our community grow at a very fast pace, both commercially and residentially. As that growth continues, the economic outlook for our community looks promising for years to come. Our City Council and I have tried to make Carencro a progressive city and at the same time keep our small-town atmosphere, which has been challenging at times, but for the most part we have been successful. I am happy to have had a part in making it happen. The main reason I’ve decided not to run for re-election is due to medical issues I’ve experienced since December 2020. Two bouts of Covid have slowed me down tremendously, along with a couple of unrelated minor surgeries. I really appreciate all the cards, phone calls and text messages I received from everyone wishing me well while I was recovering. There also comes a point when you know that it is time to pass the baton to someone else; for me, that time is now. I can’t adequately express how deeply honored I have been to serve as a City Councilman and Mayor of the City of Carencro -- the community that I have lived in all of my life, 72 years; the community that I was born into, where I went to school, worked, married my wife of 53 years, Nannette, raised our three sons, all of whom have their own families and live in the Carencro community. I am proud of my family, and I am proud of Carencro! I am blessed and thankful to have the trust and support of our citizens. I am grateful to all of the other elected officials that I have served with over the years and those that are currently serving our community. I am thankful for my staff and city employees, along with our police and fire departments that do a fantastic job every day. A special thanks goes to Nannette and our family for their love, their sacrifices, always believing in me, their support and keeping me well-grounded. Thanks to our United States Veterans! God Bless America! God Bless Louisiana! God Bless Carencro! To our citizens who have trusted and elected me to serve you for 11 terms, THANK YOU! Mayor Glenn Brasseaux

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?