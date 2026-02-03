Highlights

Natural gas pipeline exploded near Holly Beach Monday morning, fire still burning

Delfin LNG pipeline affected, hazmat crews responding to scene

Johnson Bayou High School placed under precautionary shelter-in-place order

School located approximately six miles from fire, no injuries reported

Developing situation with crews working to contain blaze

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A natural gas pipeline exploded near Holly Beach in Cameron Parish Monday morning, sending flames into the air and prompting emergency response from hazmat crews.

The fire broke out at the Delfin LNG pipeline near Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou, according to the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness. The pipeline remains on fire as crews work to contain the blaze.

What Cameron Parish Residents Need to Know

Johnson Bayou High School, located approximately six miles from the fire, has been placed under a precautionary shelter-in-place order. The school serves students in the Johnson Bayou community along the Gulf Coast.

Hazmat crews are currently en route to the scene to assist with the response. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Delfin LNG project involves offshore natural gas infrastructure connected to existing pipelines in Cameron Parish. The pipeline network transports natural gas from U.S. transmission systems to offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico.

What Happens Next

Emergency crews continue working to contain the fire and assess the situation. This is a developing story, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available from the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and responding agencies.

Residents in the Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou areas should monitor local emergency communications for updates and follow any instructions from parish officials.

