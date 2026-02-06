One of the longest operating Pizza Hut locations in Lafayette is preparing to close its doors, marking the end of an era for many local families.

Numerous community Facebook groups began circulating the news this week that the Pizza Hut on Pinhook Road would be shutting down. After reaching out directly, an employee at the location confirmed the closure. She said the restaurant’s final day will likely be Sunday (February 8). If current supplies hold out, they may extend operations through Monday (February 9) at the latest.

A Restaurant With Longstanding Local Roots

The Pinhook location has served customers for at least 30-40 years. Some longtime residents say they remember the restaurant dating back to the late 1970s, with many clearly recalling visits throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

One employee shared that she has worked at that location for 28 years. She also noted another staff member who works at multiple local stores has been with the company for more than 35 years. In total, six employees work at the Pinhook restaurant, and most have received offers to transfer to other locations.

Part Of A Larger Trend

The closure is part of a broader wave of Pizza Hut shutdowns happening nationwide.

The building itself is owned by the same company that operates the nearby shopping center at the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Pinhook, and the space will soon be available.

A Place Full Of Memories

Aside from pandemic interruptions, this was one of the local Pizza Hut restaurants that consistently offered a buffet, a feature many families remember fondly. Customers also recall the iconic red plastic drink cups, cozy booth seating, and the hanging lights over each table that gave the dining room its classic look.

For many in Lafayette, this location was a regular gathering place for team dinners, birthday celebrations, and weeknight meals.

What memories do you have from the Pizza Hut on Pinhook?