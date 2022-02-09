Police Officer Rescues Dog From Burning Vehicle [VIDEO]

This is pretty amazing.

Watch as an officer with The Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Colorado rescues a dog from a burning SUV.

As the officer pulls up on the scene, a man can be heard screaming that his dog was in the SUV, that was on fire.

The officer breaks several windows before finding the dog in the rear of the vehicle.

When the owner of the dog could not remove it from the burning vehicle, the officer reaches in and pulls the dog to safety.

The dog seems to be uninjured in the fire as it runs on its own once the officer puts it down on the ground.

Had the officer arrived a few minutes later, sadly there may have been a different outcome in this story.

As you may expect, many on social media were moved by this officer's rescue and his efforts to save the dog.