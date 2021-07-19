Popeyes: We’re Ready This Time for Nugget Frenzy

We all remember the craziness that surrounded the debut of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen chicken sandwich in 2019. Long lines and shortages became the least of their problems, and it really got out of hand nationwide. And it was rather shocking to see that it even turned to violence when one Maryland man was accused of stabbing another customer waiting in line for the popular sandwich.

And Popeyes officials have learned their lesson. And now they are preparing for the next rollout of a potentially wildly popular menu item, chicken nuggets. And this time they are ready. Execs with the company tell TMZ "across the system, franchisees have worked to increase staffing to better meet the demand for Popeyes new Chicken Nuggets." They want to avoid the violence and chaos that happened with the chicken sandwich, and are also visiting the over 300 franchise locations in the US to "identify ways first-hand the brand can quickly meet the excitement and interest from our guests of our new product."

President of Popeyes Operations Group Amin Dhanani says employees will be ready for the nugget craze, which begins when they roll out the new menu item on July 27th. He tells TMZ that now they know what to expect, and they are making sure employees are properly equipped for the madness. They are also reportedly stockpiling their new product - just in case - and are hiring extra security for the rollout. I don't know about you, but I'm ready for the nuggets!