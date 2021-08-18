A pizza restaurant with a fiercely loyal following will be closing its doors in just a few weeks.

Bread and Circus Provisions will be closing its doors on Saturday, September 4. That's according to an email sent to the restaurant's customers and obtained by KPEL. An employee at the restaurant with whom we spoke also confirmed the closing date. That employee told us management notified them of the upcoming closure about a week ago.

KPEL called the restaurant to speak with owner Manny Augello. He was not there at the time. We left a message. As of publication, we have not received a callback.

"It has been a pleasure hosting the countless meals you have all shared with us," the email says. "We are grateful for the times you’ve chosen Bread & Circus Provisions to help celebrate your special occasions, and cherish having played a small role in helping to create those memories

"Without you--our beloved community--there would not have been a Bread & Circus Provisions."

Bread and Circus opened in 2014 at 258 Bendel Road next to Edie's. Their Neapolitan pizza and southern Italian cuisine earned a loyal, rabid following.

The email says the restaurant will treat its customers to special deals during its final two weeks in existence.

"We hope to see you one last time before the curtain falls," the email reads.

Here is the text of the entire email message sent by the Bread and Circus ownership to its customers:

Dear guests and fiercely loyal patrons,

Please allow us the opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to all of you for eight wonderful years in Lafayette. We regret to inform you of our upcoming closure.

Our last day of business will be on Saturday, September 4th.

It has been a pleasure hosting the countless meals you have all shared with us. We are grateful for the times you’ve chosen Bread & Circus Provisions to help celebrate your special occasions, and cherish having played a small role in helping to create those memories. Without you— our beloved community, there would not have been a Bread & Circus Provisions. Because of you, we have been able to share the joys of your craft. You have inspired us to continuously evolve throughout the years while supporting our often wacky ideas. Truly, you have gifted us with many unforgettable experiences for which we could never thank you enough.

Simply put, we will miss you most of all. We want to also give a shout-out to all of our wonderful staff who throughout the years have found a second home within our doors. Without their passion and talent, this company certainly would not have evolved into what it is today. We wish them all much success in their future endeavors. Lastly, we thank all our local suppliers, growers, farmers, and purveyors for their relentless dedication. It has been a pleasure to have worked with so many stunning products. Undoubtedly their labor in providing honest and well-raised ingredients made our jobs of producing delicious food so much easier. We hope to see you one last time before the curtain falls. Be sure to remain on the lookout as we near our last day to take advantage of some special deals we have in the works!

