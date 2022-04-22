Popular Lake Charles Eatery Opens New Location in Lafayette

Luna Bar & Grill which is a popular restaurant in downtown Lake Charles has expanded and has opened a second location.

Luna has now opened up a new location in Lafayette, Louisiana and they celebrated a grand opening yesterday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

They took to their Facebook page to make the announcement.

Luna Facebook Luna Facebook loading...

Dave Evans who owns both locations is taking his great food, unique decor and cool style and has set up the second location. the restaurant will feature some really cool items as dave has a vast collection of concert posters and art displayed all over the Lake Charles location which we are sure he did in the Lafayette location as well.

If you are familiar with the menu at Luna's, then you will be pleased to know that your favorite items like burgers and sandwiches will be featured at the Lafayette location as well.

So if you are in the Acadiana area, stop by and support a Lake Charles boy as he has expanded his cool joint to Lafayette.

And as always, make sure to keep visiting the downtown Lake Charles location on Ryan Street. You can dine in or hang out on the patio where they are always having live music for your entertainment.