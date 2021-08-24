Port Barre High And Middle Schools Move To Remote Learning – COVID Outbreaks

Reports are out saying that due to COVID outbreaks amongst faculty and students at Port Barre High and Middle schools, those campuses will be moving to remote learning starting on Thursday, August 26th.

Port Barre High School posted the below to their Facebook page.

See the report from our media partner @KATCTV3 via Twitter below.

According to the report, there is a tentative return-to-school date of September 7, 2021.

Teachers will instruct their classes from school while students will observe remotely.