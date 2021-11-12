Port Barre Man Killed in Latest Deadly Crash
In 2021, 61 people have died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Police Troop I.
The latest of those deadly crashes claimed the life of a Port Barre.
It happened around 10:15 Thursday night on LA 742 near Odom Avenue just outside Port Barre town limits.
According to state troopers, Jonathon Paul Whaley ran his pickup truck off the road in a curve and hit a tree. Whaley died at the scene. Troopers say Whaley was not wearing a seat belt. They also believe speed was a factor in the crash.
Toxicology reports are pending. The crash remains under investigation.