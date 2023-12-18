Lafayette, St. Landry Parish Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Suspect in Embezzlement Case

The Lafayette Crime Stoppers, in collaboration with the Lafayette Police Department, is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a suspect identified as Brooke Tauzin, also known by the alias Brooke Miller. Tauzin is believed to be in the vicinity of Arnaudville or Breaux Bridge.

Brooke Tauzin, 29, is wanted in connection with a serious financial crime. She is accused of embezzling a substantial sum of money from a local business. Additionally, she faces charges of forging W-2 forms and prescriptions.

According to a Facebook post by the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers, authorities are actively pursuing leads in this case and urges anyone with information regarding Tauzin's whereabouts to come forward. Tauzin is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. She is recognizable by her hazel eyes and brown/black hair.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers provides a safe and anonymous way for individuals to report valuable information. If the information provided leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.

To report any information related to Brooke Tauzin's whereabouts, individuals are encouraged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers through their website at www.lafayettecrimestoppers.com or via phone at 1-800-805-8477 or 337-232-8477. The organization reassures that all callers can remain anonymous.

We will update this story when and if more details are made available.