President Trump Issues Final Pardons: See the Full List Including Lil Wayne, Steve Bannon
In one of his final acts as president, Donald Trump has pardoned more than 70 people.
In the early hours of Wednesday (January 20), the final day of his four-year presidential term, Trump announced 73 pardons and 70 commutations, according to CNN.
The list of pardons includes regular people who have spent years languishing in prison, as well as politically-connected friends and celebrities such as Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and, in one of the most controversial pardons, disgraced former White House strategist Steve Bannon.
Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who reportedly anticipated a pardon from the outgoing president, was not included on the list.
Trump has until noon Wednesday to issue any lingering last-minute pardons.
“Tuesday’s group includes non-violent offenders whose names have been percolating for years among advocates who believe their punishments never fit their crimes and whose cases underscore the broken nature of the country’s criminal justice system,” reported the New York Times a day earlier.
According to CNN, Trump held a meeting on Sunday with the White House counsel—Pat Cipollone, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner—to review candidates for his final pardons.
Rapper Lil Wayne, who pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun in his jet in Miami in December 2019, was indeed among those previously expected to receive a pardon or clemency from Trump. He faced up to 10 years in prison at a hearing in Miami on January 28.
The rapper appeared to support Trump during last year’s presidential campaign when he tweeted a photo of himself with the president, backing Trump’s criminal justice reform program and economic plan for Black Americans.
It is traditional for U.S. presidents to issue pardons and clemency at the end of their term in office. As The Guardian explained, Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, George W. Bush commuted the sentence of former staffer Lewis “Scooter” Libby and Bill Clinton controversially pardoned financier Marc Rich.
See Trump's full list of final pardons and commutations, below:
Todd Boulanger
Abel Holtz
Representative Rick Renzi
Kenneth Kurson
Casey Urlacher
Carl Andrews Boggs
Jaime A. Davidson
James E. Johnson, Jr.
Tommaso Buti
Kodak Black/Bill K. Kapri
Jawad A. Musa
Adriana Shayota
Glen Moss
Anthony Levandowski
Aviem Sella
Michael Liberty
Greg Reyes
Ferrell Damon Scott
Jerry Donnell Walden
Jeffrey Alan Conway
Benedict Olberding
Syrita Steib-Martin
Michael Ashley
Lou Hobbs
Matthew Antoine Canady
Mario Claiborne
Rodney Nakia Gibson
Tom Leroy Whitehurst
Monstsho Eugene Vernon
Luis Fernando Sicard
DeWayne Phelps
Isaac Nelson
Traie Tavares Kelly
Javier Gonzales
Eric Wesley Patton
Robert William Cawthon
Hal Knudson Mergler
Gary Evan Hendler
John Harold Wall
Steven Samuel Grantham
Clarence Olin Freeman
Fred Keith Alford
John Knock
Kenneth Charles Fragoso
Luis Gonzalez
Anthony DeJohn
Corvain Cooper
Way Quoe Long
Michael Pelletier
Craig Cesal
Darrell Frazier
Lavonne Roach
Blanca Virgen
Robert Francis
Brian Simmons
Derrick Smith
Raymond Hersman
David Barren
James Romans
Jonathon Braun
Michael Harris
Kyle Kimoto
Chalana McFarland
Eliyahu Weinstein
John Estin Davis
Alex Adjmi
Elliott Broidy
Stephen K. Bannon
Douglas Jemal
Noah Kleinman
Dr. Scott Harkonen
Johnny D. Phillips, Jr.
Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki
Tena Logan
MaryAnne Locke
April Coots
Caroline Yeats
Jodi Lynn Richter
Kristina Bohnenkamp
Mary Roberts
Cassandra Ann Kasowski
Lerna Lea Paulson
Ann Butler
Sydney Navarro
Tara Perry
John Nystrom
Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen
Jessica Frease
Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes
Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford
Jon Harder
Scott Conor Crosby
Chris Young
Adrianne Miller
Lynn Barney
Joshua J. Smith
Amy Povah
Dr. Frederick Nahas
David Tamman
Dr. Faustino Bernadett
Paul Erickson
Kwame Kilpatrick
Fred “Dave” Clar
Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay
David Rowland
Randall “Duke” Cunningham
William Walters
Lil Wayne/Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
Stephen Odzer
James Brian Cruz
Steven Benjamin Floyd
Joey Hancock
David E. Miller
James Austin Hayes
Drew Brownstein
Robert Bowker
Amir Khan
Shalom Weiss
Salomon Melgen
Patrick Lee Swisher
Robert Sherrill
Dr. Robert S. Corkern
David Lamar Clanton
George Gilmore
Desiree Perez
Robert “Bob” Zangrillo
Hillel Nahmad
Brian McSwain
John Duncan Fordham
William “Ed” Henry