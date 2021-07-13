Last week, KPEL News reported that Louisiana State Police put out an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Shamia Little, who went missing on July 6th. Today, we have learned that her life appears to have tragically come to an end.

According to our news affiliates at KEEL Radio, Little's presumed body was found near I-10 on Monday; her remains discovered behind Putman Restoration in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane in Shreveport.

Putman Restoration in Shreveport, google street view

According to the KEEL article, Little's family was on scene when the body was found after police acted on a tip. The field where she was found is on the opposite side of Interstate 20 where she was was allegedly abducted from a nearby park.

The remains have been sent to a lab for verification.

Not much information is known at this point as Shreveport Police and Little's family are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.

Breakthrough in Shooting of Lafayette Teenage Girl

Meanwhile, in Lafayette, a 16-year-old male suspect has been arrested in the homicide case of 16-year-old Ja'Nya Hebert. Early Sunday morning, Hebert was found lying in the street after being shot in the back while she was sitting in a vehicle on Harrington Drive. She later died at the hospital.

There will be an event later this week to honor Ja'Nya Hebert. Her life will be remembered this Friday evening at 7:00 PM on East Clinton Street.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained