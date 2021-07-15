Event to Be Held Friday to Honor Lafayette Teen Shot to Death

There will be an event Friday evening to honor Ja'Nya Hebert.

The 16-year-old woman was shot to death in Lafayette on Sunday while she was sitting in a car on Harrington Drive.

Officials say the teen was taken to a hospital after she was found in the street having been shot in the back.

Hebert's life will be remembered this Friday evening at 7 o'clock on East Clinton Street.

Hebert was shot at around 1 o'clock Sunday morning, and police officials say the suspect fled from the scene at the time.

A 16-year-old male suspect was later arrested on Tuesday in Ja'Nya Hebert's death.