With all the talk...and talk...and more talk about a new Jimmie Davis Bridge linking Shreveport and Bossier City, someone not in government says they can get a new structure spanning the Red River built with minimal financial assistance.

Tim James, Inc., an Alabama based infrastructure company, says they'll seek approval from the Caddo Parish Commission and Bossier Parish Police Jury to build a privately funded road between Flournoy Lucas Road in south Caddo Parish and US Highway 71 in Bossier.

And part of the plan is a toll bridge across the Red River.

The James proposal emphasizes that both all new roads and the bridge alternative routes and will not replace any of the free roads or bridges in either parish.

From the James, Inc., news release:

"Our company has identified a growing need for additional connectivity between Bossier and Shreveport. This plan will improve medical response times, reduce strain on existing roadways and bridges, and improve access to the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Our most important outcome is the economic growth of both parishes,” said Tim James. “We will work with all interested stakeholders to deliver the best product possible to the citizens of this community.

Tim James is no stranger to this type of undertaking. He was the managing partner of the group responsible for the innovation and construction of the Foley Beach Express in Orange Beach, Alabama. Planning and discussions related to this project have been ongoing since 2020. Additional meetings with government officials, interested parties and media partners will continue throughout this process.

