Ragin’ Cajun WR Kyren Lacy Enters Transfer Portal 4 Days After Saying He Wasn’t

Another member of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun running backfield has entered the transfer portal.

Sophomore wide receiver Kyren Lacy made the announcement on his Instagram page.

Rumors swirled about Lacy possibly hitting the portal, but he shut them down 4 days ago on his Twitter page when he said he wasn't going anywhere. That post has since been deleted, but Jamarcus Fitzpatrick of KATC-TV3 has a screenshot of the original tweet.

Lacey is the 5th member of Louisiana in the last week to enter the transfer portal.

Thursday, running back Emani Bailey hit the portal, a few days after running back Montrelle Johnson.

Last weekend, starting offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence and safety Mekhi Garner also entered the portal, with college football analysts such as Adam Rittenberg claiming he would be surprised if both players didn't end up at Florida with former Louisiana coach Billy Napier.

Will more Louisiana players hit the transfer portal?

Currently, there are more than 3000 NCAA student-athletes in the transfer portal across all classifications.

The voluminous list of names in the transfer portal is the result of two things.

1. NCAA rules changing in recent years to allow players to transfer once without having to sit out a year of competition.

2. The implementation and monetization of the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness).

Players who enter the transfer portal can always exit it, leaving the door open they may return to the school they were at prior.

However, a program is not obligated or mandated to keep the player's scholarships available.

With National Signing Day (Feb. 4th) on the horizon, Lousiana head coach Micahel Desormeaux may have more scholarships to offer than he originally anticipated due to the transfer portal.

