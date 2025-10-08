LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A forensic engineer says the December 17, 2024, crash blamed on former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy had multiple factors at play that need closer examination than what Louisiana State Police showed in their investigation.

According to Fox 8, Brian Darr works as a senior forensic engineer at Quality Forensics. He’s been reconstructing crashes for 15 years. Darr said investigators need to gather all the facts before drawing conclusions. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is reviewing the case independently, and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus wants a formal investigation into how LSP handled it.

What the Forensic Expert Says About the Crash

According to Fox 8, Louisiana State Police say Lacy drove into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles. A northbound pickup truck had to swerve out of the way. The driver behind that truck then swerved left into oncoming traffic and hit Herman Hall’s vehicle head-on, killing the 78-year-old.

Darr said crash reconstruction needs multiple studies and a look at all possibilities. He pointed out that police reports can get details wrong—sometimes they reference the wrong intersection or miss key facts.

DA Report Shows Driver Was Following Too Close

According to Fox 8, Lacy’s attorney Matt Ory showed findings from the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s office. The Kia Cadenza driver who hit Hall’s vehicle was following the gold pickup at 49.6 mph, just 0.5 seconds behind it, about 1.5 seconds before the crash.

That following distance matters when figuring out what caused the collision.

Darr said the case needs a higher level of scrutiny. He wasn’t saying police were wrong, but a full analysis is necessary.

Two Different Versions of What Happened

Louisiana State Police released video evidence Monday defending their investigation. They say Lacy’s reckless driving in the oncoming lane started everything. Their timeline shows two seconds between Lacy getting back in his lane and the collision.

Attorney Matt Ory has presented evidence from the DA’s investigation showing Lacy was 72.6 yards behind the crash when it happened—almost a football field away and already back in his lane.

DA Never Formally Charged Lacy

The Lafourche Parish District Attorney never filed formal charges against Kyren Lacy. LSP got an arrest warrant through the 17th Judicial District Court on January 8, 2025, but the case didn’t go any further.

The DA’s investigation said: “The evidence submitted in the crash report does not support that Kyren Lacy should have known his actions were the cause of the crash that happened approximately 72 yards in front of him.”

A grand jury was set to hear the case on April 14, 2025. According to ESPN, Lacy took his own life on April 12, 2025, in Houston during a police chase. He was 24.

What Happens Next

According to WAFB, Attorney General Murrill said she’s reviewing all witness statements and evidence in the case. The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus wants public hearings and a formal investigation into how LSP handled this.

The civil lawsuit filed by Herman Hall’s family is still active. Louisiana State Police hasn’t commented on what the forensic engineer said or the ongoing reviews.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.