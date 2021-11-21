Another legendary Acadiana restaurant has closed its doors for good as Randol's in Lafayette has announced the sad news via a post on Facebook.

News of the closure began circulating earlier today on social media and a few Cajun musicians told us that their upcoming gigs there had been cancelled due to the impending end of the business.

Many remembered Randol's, which was located at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Rd, as the place to go for a great Cajun meal combined with nightly live music seven days a week.

We can all remember the jingle too: "two steppin', toe tappin', taste temptin', Randol's, aiyee!"

And if you are of a certain age, you surely remember the local TV show, "Allons Danser," which typically aired on Saturday afternoons on KADN FOX-15 and was taped at Randol's.

Sadly, this news comes on the heels of another iconic Cajun restaurant/dancehall shuttering its doors just a few months ago when Pont Breaux's in Breaux Bridge closed down for good as well.

Whatever is in store for the building, we will all have the memories and should be thankful that such a unique restaurant was part of Acadiana for so many years.