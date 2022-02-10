Rape Charges Leveled Against Broussard Man

According to the list of people incarcerated at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, a Broussard man has been arrested on a rape charge.

While preliminary information provided is sparse, what is known is that 33-year-old Thomas Delahoussaye was arrested on charges of First Degree Rape and Aggravated Crimes Against Nature.

Delahoussaye was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Wednesday, February 9.

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws

If Lafayette Streets Could Talk This Is What They'd Say To You