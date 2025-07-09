Fisherman makes alarming discovery near westbound off-ramp

A seemingly everyday routine for a local fisherman turned into a shocking discovery when he spotted what appeared to be a body floating in a pond near the westbound I-10 off-ramp in Rayne.

Rayne Police say the call came in around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8. Officers quickly responded to the scene along with detectives and assistance from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Authorities confirmed that a body was recovered from the water shortly after their arrival. As of now, the identity of the individual has not been released, and officials have not yet indicated whether foul play is suspected.

Investigation is ongoing

The circumstances surrounding the discovery remain under investigation. Detectives are working to determine a timeline and what events led up to the body being found in the pond, which sits adjacent to one of the busiest stretches of I-10 through Acadia Parish.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as they work to piece together details in what is now an active and ongoing investigation.

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

