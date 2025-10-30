ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that human remains discovered off Banker Road in December 2024 have been identified as those of Willard Daspit Jr., a man from Coteau Holmes who had been missing for more than a year.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, deputies responded to a call from a resident on the evening of December 29, 2024, around 7:30 p.m., after possible human remains were found in a wooded area off Banker Road in St. Martinville. Upon arrival, deputies verified the findings as human remains.

The remains were sent to the LSU Faces Laboratory for identification. Investigators received confirmation this week that the remains belong to Daspit, who was last seen by family members on September 10, 2023. He was reported missing the following day.

Authorities say an extensive search was conducted following his disappearance, including assistance from local volunteers and neighboring agencies.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to the case to contact their Investigations Division.