NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana man who's already a registered sex offender was arrested again for child sexual abuse charges.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 42-year-old David Robert Morel Jr.

Through a collaborative effort involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, New Orleans Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals Service, Morel now faces 27 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Officials arrested the repeat offender, Morel, on Monday and booked him into the New Orleans Central Lock-Up. His bond has not been set and is still pending at this time.

Previous Conviction and Sentence

Previously, Morel was sentenced to 10 years in 2016 for crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children. During this investigation, they seized his computer and discovered over 2,000 explicit images and videos involving children.

He was convicted in Orleans Parish of 536 counts of possession of child pornography. Instead of serving his original 10-year sentence, he was placed on home incarceration for 5 years.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.