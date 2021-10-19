REPORT – Arrest Made In Shooting Near LSU Campus In Baton Rouge

Reports are saying that an unidentified female victim was found dead inside of a Baton Rouge apartment by local deputies. The victim's boyfriend was reportedly taken into custody where he later confessed to shooting the woman.

Facebook via WBRZ Channel 2 News

Preliminary reports detail a terrible scene at an apartment complex along Burbank Drive close to LSU's campus. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call regarding an individual being shot this afternoon.

The report goes on to say that deputies arrived at the apartment to find a woman dead. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim as the family is being notified.

More from the report says that the victim's boyfriend was taken into custody. He later confessed to shooting the woman and will be charged and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The @lsureveille reported that the incident happened at The Oliver Apartments.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.