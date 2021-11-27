Report: Billy Napier Leading Candidate for the Florida Head Coaching Job

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier has been a hot commodity in the world of college football.

Over the last three years, he's been a target of several Power 5 programs, but elected to remain at Louisiana.

Since becoming Louisiana's head coach prior to the 2018 season, he's gone 38-12.

Photo by Brad Kemp/ragincajuns.com

With reports of LSU, Virginia Tech, and Florida's interest in Napier to fill their head coaching position, he's been a topic of debate on college football message boards across the country.

Today, Sports Illustrated college football insiders Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde report Napier is the lead candidate to become the next head coach of the Florida Gators.

No agreement has been reached yet.

As Dellenger reports, if Napier were to agree to become the next Florida football coach this week, he would still coach #23 Louisiana in next week's Sun Belt Conference Championship game at Cajun Field against Appalachian State.

Napier is the highest-paid coach in the Sun Belt at $2,000,000 a season. His contract contains a $3,000,000 buyout.

Photo by Brad Kemp/RaginCajuns.com

Florida (5-6) fired coach Dan Mullen last week.

Louisiana (10-1, 7-0) wraps up the regular season today at Cajun Field, playing host to ULM (4-7, 2-5) on Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 3:00.

