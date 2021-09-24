Reports: Louisiana Mother Throws Children From Bridge, One Dead

According to reports from K945 in Shreveport, one woman has been arrested after she threw at least two children from a bridge.

The crime occurred at Cross Lake in Shreveport. A witness said that a woman stopped her vehicle on the bridge and threw the children into the lake below. The witness said that 3 children were thrown, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

The report said that there were so many emergency units at the lake that responded to the call that it was "complete madness" around the lake, as first responders frantically searched for the children.

Google Maps

According to the story, two children were pulled from the lake. One child was pulled unresponsive from the lake and later pronounced dead. Unconfirmed reports say that child was 18 months old.

An 8-year-old boy was also pulled from the lake unresponsive, but the latest reports say that he is now conscious and speaking, hospitalized in very serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

This video from Love Shreveport-Bossier shows some of the activity around the lake during the search-and-rescue, including boat and helicopter activity:

Authorities have arrested a woman who is reported to be in her mid-30s. She was stopped near the Louisiana/Texas line while driving a van that fit the description of the vehicle that was involved in the crime. The woman had one child in the van with her at the time of her arrest.

This is a developing story and we'll have more as details emerge.

