CARENCRO, La. (KPEL News) — A Friday night residential fire left a Carencro home heavily damaged, but thankfully, no one was hurt, according to witnesses and the Carencro fire department.

A fire broke out in a two-story home, and the blaze managed to work its way through the roof at the front of the home. That alerted neighbors and brought local firefighters to the scene.

Heavily Damaged, But Not Totally Lost

According to neighbors at the scene, the fire became visible to neighbors around 7:15 p.m. on Friday night. No one was at home at the time, and houses on either side did not appear to be damaged by the flames.

However, the fire did heavy damage to the upper level of the home.

The heat from the flames also appears to have caused a pipe to burst, as firefighters had to work to cut the water line to the home in order to stop the flow of water into the already heavily impacted home.

There is no official word on the cause of the fire. It is still under investigation, according to Carencro officials. But neighbors in the Centennial Village subdivision expressed relief that it was contained and that no one was hurt.

