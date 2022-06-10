Rochetto’s Set to Open New Location

We love seeing new businesses come to the area and this one has people very excited.

It was announced on Facebook that Rochetto's Pizzeria will be opening a new location in Crowley.

This will be Rochetto's second location in Crowley, Louisiana.

Rochetto's Pizzeria will be located on the Frontage Road and is set to open at the end of this year.

The new Rochetto's location will be right down the road from the new location of Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse, and Oyster Bar.

Rochetto's Pizzeria is obviously known for its delicious pizzas but they do offer other delicious items from the menu. They have Boudin Cheese Bread, Fried Green Beans, Salads, Pastas, Italian Sandwiches, and Wraps. Plus they have one of the most delicious Bloody Marys I have ever had.

Plus, don't forget that they also have their Gluten Free Low Carb Crust! They have something for everyone at Rochetto's.