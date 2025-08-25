ROSELAND (KPEL) — A massive explosion has evacuated portions of Tangipahoa Parish, and the aftermath has put many residents out of work and their homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency.

On Friday afternoon, Smitty's Supply in Roseland caught on fire and exploded, and as of Monday morning, WBRZ is reporting that firefighters are still on scene, but the fire is 90% contained.

Crews have been spraying foam and water to keep the oil on the ground from reigniting. Officials say the one-mile mandatory evacuation zone has shrunk, but some road closures are still in effect.

Oil Seen 20 Miles From the Explosion Site

Following the explosion, ash and setting oil fell over Roseland while flames engulfed Smitty's Supply. The extensive environmental damage evaluation and clean-up process has already begun now that the fire is mostly contained as of Monday. Now that schools have been given the all clear, sidewalks cleaned, and HVAC systems tested, the waterways are one of the main focuses.

WBRZ shared photos and drone photos of the oil traveling down the Tangipahoa River days after the explosion.

Officials have deployed 1,900 feet of floating barriers in the Tangipahoa River and 100 feet into the drainage ditch nearby to catch debris from the explosion.

Despite their best efforts to contain the oil and keep it from spreading further, oil has been spotted in the waterways in Ponchatula.

Smitty's Supply Fundraiser

Fundraising efforts are already in the works for the employees affected. Saturday, September 13th, $10 plate lunches will be sold starting at noon at Brandon's Trailer Sales on La. 16 in Amite. All proceeds will benefit the affected Smitty's workers.

A hotline has also been set up for residents to report impacted wildlife; call 832-514-9663. Additionally, anyone with personal health concerns about soot or oil should contact the poison control hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

A community meeting will be held on Monday, August 25th, at 7 p.m. at Grant's Chapel AME Church at 317 W. Oak Street for anyone who would like to attend.