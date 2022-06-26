Rudy Giuliani Reportedly ‘Slapped’ While in Grocery Store [VIDEO]

Rudy Guiliani was reportedly slapped while inside a Staten Island grocery store on Sunday afternoon.

An NYPD spokesperson says that the attacker said, “What’s up, scumbag?” and then "slapped" the former New York mayor on the back.

Multiple news outlets report tonight that police took the suspect into custody and that charges were pending.

The Hill reports that the person who slapped Guiliani on the back is an employee of the store where the former mayor was shopping.

As you can see here, the person simply walks by Guiliani and hits him on the back, then someone near him rubs his back.

Guiliani says that the slap nearly made him fall over.