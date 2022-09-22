Police Warn Public: “Do Not Approach” Russian Man Who Escaped From Evangeline Parish Detention Center

Authorities in Evangeline Parish are warning the general public to avoid a Russian man who escaped from a local detention center.

According to a KLFY report, Konstantin Lavrentev (27) is on the loose after hopping a fence and disappearing into the woods behind the Pine Prarie Detention Center in Evangeline Parish.

Detectives are searching for Lavrentev, warning the public to avoid approaching the escapee if he is located.

We have set up a parameter and are actively searching the area. Please do not approach if located.

Public information officer Monica Reed says that Lavrentev is 5'9, weighing 175 pounds, and is of Russian descent.

Anyone who does see someone fitting his description should call 911 or the local sheriff's office at 337-363-2161.

Story developing...