Saints Say It’s “Taysom Time”

Just days after signing a four-year multi-million-dollar contract extension, Taysom Hill will have a chance to prove that he's worth what the New Orleans Saints are going to be paying him.

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly shutting down the Trevor Siemien experiment and turning to Hill to be the team's starting quarterback. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday that Hill is taking first-string reps with during practice, leaving Siemien to work with the second-string.

The key word in that last tweet from Rapoport is "healthy." Hill has reportedly been battling a case of plantar fasciitis, keeping him on the sideline.

The Who Dat Nation was split on the Saints' decision to make the quarterback switch.

Hill and the Saints will face a Dallas Cowboys team that will be missing several of its coaches this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy and some of his assistants will all miss the game because they are in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.

Thursday night's kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

