Saints vs Packers Wednesday Injury Report

NFL football is finally here.

Thursday night, the 2021 season will kickoff when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Saints regular season will begin Sunday in Jacksonville when they play a "home" game against the Green Bay Packers.

All teams playing on Sunday released their first injury/practice reports of the week today.

Only one member of the Saints is listed on report, while the Packers list three.

Cornerback Ken Crawley was unable to go for New Orleans, another sign rookie Paulson Adebo will likely start at cornerback in his first NFL game.

FP - Full Participant        LP - Limited Participant      DNP - Did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBKen CrawleyHamstringDNP

 

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DLTyler LancasterBackLP
SVernon ScottHamstringDNP
LBZa'Darius SmithBackLP

New Orleans versus Green Bay from Jacksonville is scheduled for 3:25 (CT) on Sunday.

The radio call can be heard locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg, with pregame beginning at 1:00 pm.

