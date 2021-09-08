Saints vs Packers Wednesday Injury Report
NFL football is finally here.
Thursday night, the 2021 season will kickoff when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.
The Saints regular season will begin Sunday in Jacksonville when they play a "home" game against the Green Bay Packers.
All teams playing on Sunday released their first injury/practice reports of the week today.
Only one member of the Saints is listed on report, while the Packers list three.
Cornerback Ken Crawley was unable to go for New Orleans, another sign rookie Paulson Adebo will likely start at cornerback in his first NFL game.
FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Ken Crawley
|Hamstring
|DNP
GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DL
|Tyler Lancaster
|Back
|LP
|S
|Vernon Scott
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LB
|Za'Darius Smith
|Back
|LP
New Orleans versus Green Bay from Jacksonville is scheduled for 3:25 (CT) on Sunday.
The radio call can be heard locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg, with pregame beginning at 1:00 pm.