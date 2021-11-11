Each game week, NFL teams are required to release three injury/practice reports in the days leading up to their contest.

Fanbases are hopeful that with each injury report, there's an improvement.

If a player is unable to practice on Wednesday, a return to practice on Thursday, even if it's on a limited basis, gives the team hopes the player may be ready to play on Sunday.

When a player is listed as DNP (did not participate) for each practice of the week, the odds are likely he won't be playing on Sunday.

With the hope the New Orleans Saints injury report would improve from yesterday, it didn't.

Rookie defensive end Payton Turner was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and no other players were upgraded.

Four days ahead of their Sunday matchup at Tennessee against the Titans, the same Saints remained out.

Running back Alvin Kamara (mild knee sprain), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (foot) all missed practice for the second consecutive day.

Gardner-Johnson is in a walking boot, as revealed by him in photos on Twitter.

The Saints Thursday injury report got worse than it was yesterday with Turner heading to IR, while the Tennessee Titans had some improvement, but a lengthy list of injured players.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Foot DNP DNP RB Alvin Kamara Knee DNP DNP T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder DNP DNP WR Ty Montgomery Hamstring LP LP DE Carl Granderson Shoulder LP LP

TENNESSEE TITANS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday FB Tory Carter Hip DNP DNP S Dane Cruikshank Knee DNP DNP LB Bud Dupree Knee DNP LP CB Chris Jackson Foot DNP LP LB Harold Landry Hamstring DNP DNP LB David Long Hamstring DNP DNP CB Greg Mabin Ankle DNP DNP DT Jeffrey Simmons Ankle DNP DNP WR A.J. Brown Knee LP FP LB Nick Dzubnar Knee LP FP LB Rashaan Evan Ankle LP DNP T Kendall Lamm Back LP FP T Taylor Lewan Knee LP LP DT Teair Tart Groin LP DNP G Nate Davis Concussion FP FP WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP

