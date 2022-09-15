Senator Kennedy: Want to Stop Crime? Stop Defunding the Police

With the mid-term elections a mere weeks away, one of the biggest concerns voters have, beside the economy, is crime. Senator John Kennedy recently held a press conference to address that very issue.

Senator Kennedy outlined 4 steps we need to take to drastically reduce crime and its' effects on Louisianans.

“But I think that if you talk to most moms and dad in this country, and ask them what are they worried about when they lie down to sleep at night and can’t, I don’t think they’re worried about proper pronoun usage. I don’t think they’re worried about the president’s war against oil production in America. I think they’re more worried about their job and the economy and inflation, and I think they’re worried about crime.”

Kennedy's 4 Step Plan

1. Hire more police officers

“Long term, we can debate the solutions to crime, but short term, in my judgment, we have to do three things. Number one: We've got to hire more cops.”

2. Keep police officers on the force

“Number two: We're going to have to stop the retirements among our police officers. They're retiring in droves.”

3. Get rid of prosecutors who's attitude is "Hear no evil, see no evil, prosecute more evil"

“The third thing we need to do to get control of crime [won't] cost any money, but it may be the most difficult of all three of the things we have to do. We have to improve the morale of our cops, and that starts with our elected officials.”

4. Stop Disrespecting the police

“And you’re not going to get control of crime until you keep the cops you have, you add more cops and you stand behind your cops when they’re right, which is 99.9 percent of the time. And folks, that doesn’t cost money.… We have sent a breathtaking amount of money to state and local government. I mean, they’ve got more money now than they’ve ever had in their entire histories, adjusted for inflation. They’ve got the money to do this.”

You can see Kennedy's complete press conference below

