Shot For $100 Expanded To All Louisiana Residents

In an effort to boost Louisiana’s Covid Vaccine numbers Governor John Bel Edwards has expanded Louisiana’s Shot For $100 vaccine incentive program. This program was originally used as an incentive to get college students vaccinated but now the program is being expanded to all Louisiana residents.

There are a few stipulations to this program:

The patient must receive the vaccine at a participating community based-site which can be found at ShotFor100.com

Any patient receiving their first covid shot is eligible for the program

Patients may only participate once.

Minors can participate. They will be eligible for a cash incentive and require parental consent to receive the vaccine.

Individuals who chose to participate in this Shot For $100 will receive a deactivated Visa gift card after receiving the vaccination. They will need to register the card online at ShotFor100.com, at that time the card will then be loaded with the $100.

This offer will only be available until October 30 or while supplies last.

More than 2.3 million Louisiana residents have received the covid vaccine, however, there is still more work to be done according to Governor Edwards.

“Louisiana has made considerable progress in increasing vaccinations across the state, but we need more people to go Sleeves Up to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Gov. Edwards. "By expanding the Shot for 100 campaign to everyone in Louisiana, we hope to see tens of thousands of additional people get their first dose of the safe and effective COVID vaccines, so we can end this pandemic once and for all. If you’ve not yet been able to go Sleeves Up yet, we’re hoping a cool $100 will help make the decision easier."

