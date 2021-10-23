Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton's last official day on the job is November 30. But the retiring SFD boss was honored yesterday for his almost thirty years of service by Mayor Adrian Perkins and others.

And the mayor named the man who will, temporarily at least, replace Worlverton to head the department.

Wolverton had served as a Shreveport Fire Fighter for 28 years, starting on the job in 1993. Over nearly three decades, the Chief has been on the job as a Firefighter, Fire Engineer, Fire Training Officer, Chief of Special Operations and Safety and Fire Chief. He was appointed Chief for the Shreveport Fire Department in 2015.

In an open letter to the city, Wolverton talked about leaving the job:

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside you as Fire Chief. I have truly enjoyed this 28 year career and I know that it was my calling from the Lord. I have made life-long friends and family along the way and have also mourned the loss of many of these friends and families. This career and bond made with all of you becomes a part of your heart and soul and it will always remain a part of me."

In a special ceremony Wednesday celebrating Wolverton, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins had this to say:

"Congratulations to Chief Scott Wolverton on his retirement and for nearly three decades of service to the Shreveport Fire Department. During that time, he has displayed self-sacrifice and served as an exemplary example of leadership for our first responders. Chief Wolverton guided us through some of our city’s toughest moments like, the COVID-19 pandemic and the historic winter storm. He has also been with us during our best times, always present at Mardi Gras parades and Independence Bowl games. We are grateful for you and your commitment to this city.

Chief of Training John Lane will serve as Substitute Fire Chief. He has been a fixture with the Shreveport Fire Department since 1991 and as Chief of Training he has shared the principles of honor and discipline with countless men and women. I’m confident that he will be able to lead the department through this time of transition."

Things That May Be In Short Supply in Louisiana...and Soon

18 Facts About Shreveport's Centenary College Football Program Centenary College in Shreveport was once home to one of the biggest college football powerhouse programs in the country.