Shreveport Police Investigating Another Murder

One man has died in a shooting in north Shreveport. The shooting happened just before 11am Wednesday morning at Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby.

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim as 32-year-old Patrick Goines of Shreveport. He was shot while at a convenience store at that location. He was shot several times. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The coroner identified him through fingerprint comparison info.

Shreveport Police are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who has information about this violent crime are urged to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

This is murder number 53 for Caddo Parish in 2021. This puts us on pace to top the record number of murders in Shreveport from 1993 where nearly 90 people were murdered.

