Shreveport Police Officer Injured in Early Morning Accident

A portion of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive was shut down early Tuesday (7/13/21) morning. The shut down was due to a major accident involving a Shreveport Police Officer.

The Shreveport officer was responding to a stabbing call while travelling down Mansfield Road. While responding, the officer clipped another vehicle near Southside Drive

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were injured in the accident. They were both rushed to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

