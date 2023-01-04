Shreveport Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital

On Tuesday (1/3/23) evening three adults walked up to local law enforcement headquarters all suffering from gunshot injuries.

The three individuals all seemed to be victims of the same shooting. They showed up to the front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m.

Shreveport Police are still investigating this shooting, and are still trying to establish where the original crime scene is located.

The three victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. It is believed that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 318-673-7300#3 immediately. Those wishing to submit information anonymously should contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or through their app P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum $2,000.00 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.

When using the free downloadable P3 Tips mobile app OR the www.p3tips.com website, both feature very unique integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time. It also provides a secure means for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a provided tip (this is important for the tipster to know because some tips leave detectives requesting further information from the coordinator that only the tipster could provide).

Another reason to use the P3 mobile app or www.p3tips.com website is so that reward information can be given back to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.

