Shreveport Woman Arrested for Weeklong Crime Spree

Shreveport police have caught up with a middle aged woman who has allegedly been on a crime spree.

50-year-old April Wright faces several robbery charges. She is accused of holding up at least 4 local stores in just a week. She is accused of holding up the Circle K on Shreveport Barksdale Highway, the Family Dollar and Subway Sandwich Shop on Greenwood Road and High Fashion on Greenwood Road. All of these robberies happened over the past week.

Wright might also be facing charges in Bossier City for allegedly robbing the Boost Mobile Store on Benton Road.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information about this woman.

She was caught on video surveillance wearing black scrubs, grey shoes and a blue surgical mask and sunglasses.

Police listed this information about Wright's arrest:

Suspect was identified via surveillance concealing deposit envelope attempting to put them into her pants. Suspect also walked into another business with a surgical mask covering her face, demanding money.

Wright has been booked into the city jail on 3 counts of first degree robbery, one count of simple robbery and one count of being a fugitive.

Most Notorious Serial Killers In Louisiana History