Shreveport Woman Found Guilty for Pulling a Gun on Her Boss

I'm sure that you've had a crappy boss before. I think we've all been there. Personally, I think that in some circumstances a bad boss can teach you great lessons. For example: How to bite your tongue. Even if someone totally does you wrong and disrespects you, sometimes the best thing you can do is just walk away and shake that nastiness off. It's not easy, but used properly and diplomatically it really does work - especially when your supervisor is involved.

It All Started With an Argument About A Shreveport Kroger Employee's Behavior

On January 5th of 2021, the ArkLaTex Homepage reports that Amberneisha Alexus Leonard was working at the Kroger on Ellerbe Road in Shreveport when she was called into her unnamed supervisor's office. Once inside, Leonard learned that she would be suspended from work for multiple violations of the grocery store's policy. Reportedly, this caused a verbal altercation between the 25-year-old employee and her boss that ended when Amberneisha stormed out of the store. Unfortunately for everyone involved, it wasn't over for Leonard.

Amberneisha Leonard Returned to the Kroger on Ellerbe Road With a Gun

Clearly agitated with how the conversation with her boss went, Amberneisha reportedly returned to the store a short time afterwards with a firearm. Witnesses in the store said that although Leonard didn't point the gun at her supervisor, she did pull it from her pocket where it was in clear view of onlookers. After brandishing the weapon, Amberneisha reportedly left the scene before police could arrive.

Amberneisha Was Eventually Arrested For Pulling a Gun on the Shreveport Kroger Supervisor

Once the crime was reported and witness statements were processed, a judge issued a warrant for her immediate arrest. Ten days after Leonard reportedly pulled a gun on her boss, law enforcement officials caught up with her. She was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm while in possession of the same gun witnesses described as the one she used in the crime.

Amberneisha Leonard's Conviction in a Caddo Court Could Mean Serious Jail Time

On Tuesday, Amberneisha Leonard was convicted by a Caddo Parish jury for her crime. It took jury members just 45 minutes to reach a decision in this case. On January 3rd, Leonard will be back in court for sentencing. According to defense attorney Carl Barkemeyer, she could be facing up to 10 years in a Louisiana prison "with or without hard labor," and a fine of up to $10,000.

