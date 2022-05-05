Six Students Charged as Video Shows All-Out Brawl at Baton Rouge Area High School

Reports say that six teenagers now face charges a brawl broke out on the last day of school at Central High in Baton Rouge. Video shows the chaotic scene of punches being thrown, administrators attempting to wrangle students, and bystanders scurrying to avoid any collateral damage.

According to The Advocate, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has handed out charges against six Central High School students after a "large fight" in the cafeteria sent the school into lockdown.

Video reportedly began circulating on social media shortly after the incident occurred, which promoted the investigation by local authorities.

It was reportedly the last day of school for seniors at Central High. The schools principal, Brandon LaGroue, reportedly stated that the altercation was between students. He also urged parents to not let the day's events, "define the school year" per reports.

Video of Fight at Central High in Baton Rouge

A concerned parent shared video of the altercation to Facebook which you can see below.

Reports add that Baton Rouge EMS did not receive any reports of injuries as a result of the incident.

