With the holidays and Mardi Gras fast approaching, this is good information to have. Listen, we've all been over-served at some point. And no one wants to have to go back and get their car the morning after because they had too much to drink the night before and had to catch a ride with a friend or grab an Uber, but drinking and driving in Louisiana is illegal. Plus, you could not only hurt yourself, but you could also hurt someone else and that would be pretty darn hard to live with, especially during the holidays. So that brings up the question...

Can Sleeping in Your Car Drunk Get You a DWI in Louisiana?

The answer is yes, you can absolutely get a DWI for sleeping in your car drunk in Louisiana. And I think it's interesting that while discussing this question with a friend, the subject of whether or not the keys were in the car's ignition came up, and then whether the keys were in the car at all. Here's the deal. It doesn't matter where the keys are in Louisiana, because it appears that you had the intent to drive. Now, a good lawyer can argue just about anything, so if you'd like to read more about it, I suggest visiting FightDUICharges.com. Just to be clear, I'm not providing the link as a way to promote drinking and driving, I want you to see how serious the law is about this.

So, how about just randomly pulling over and sleeping in your car because you're tired, taking alcohol or any other substances out of the equation? The reason I bring this up is that I'm inherently cheap. When I'm on road trips, I'll stop at a well-lit convenience store and catch 40 winks instead of paying for a hotel. Is that legal? According to SmartFinancial.com, 'Louisiana's rest stops are open 24 hours a day, and you can sleep in your car there, day or night.' They also say you can sleep in your car in some business parking lots, but I recommend asking first.

Good luck, be safe and for the love, get yourself a designated driver!

