OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Elbert Guillory, a prominent attorney in Opelousas and former state senator who famously left the Democratic Party to become a Republican, was arrested for DWI over the weekend after a traffic crash.

According to KATC, Louisiana State Police have confirmed that Guillory was "arrested this weekend following a minor crash."

Elbert Guillory (Youtube) Elbert Guillory (Youtube) loading...

Guillory did exchange information with the other driver before leaving the scene, preventing a hit-and-run charge, troopers told KATC.

However, a call still went out and troopers stopped and arrested Guillory on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He has been issued a summons for multiple offenses, including first-offense DWI, failure to yield and a stop sign and no proof of insurance.

Troopers also said that Guillory refused a breathalyzer, which KATC notes can result in a one-year suspension of one's driver's license.

Guillory has been silent about the arrest on social media. His Facebook Page's most recent post, dated Sunday, references the 2020 midterm election.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of November 14 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.