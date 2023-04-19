Man Arrested on DWI and Drug Charges While Illegally Crawfishing in the Atchafalaya Basin

Louisiana Department of Wildlife enforcement agents recently arrested a Gramercy man for allegedly operating a vessel while impaired (DWI) in the Atchafalaya Basin in St. Martin Parish.

The incident happened on April 7.

Agents arrested Bobby McClung, 60, for DWI on the water, possession of marijuana, taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license and commercial gear license, and failing to comply with engine cutoff switch regulations.

Agents were patrolling the Basin when they came across McClung commercially fishing for crawfish. They then noticed McClung holding the boat's kill switch lanyard in his hand and that there was marijuana in the boat. Agents also discovered that the fisherman did not possess the required licenses for commercial harvest of crawfish.

Agents detected that McClung was impaired so they escorted him back to the Belle River Public Boat Launch to conduct a field sobriety test that he failed.

McClung was then booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail. Agents seized and returned six sacks of crawfish to the water alive.

The charges McClung is facing could add up to significant fines and jail time.

Possession of marijuana carries up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license or commercial gear license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Failing to comply with engine cutoff switch regulations brings up to a $50 fine.