Slogan Ideas for ‘Welcome to Louisiana’ Signs [LIST]

Fall in love with Louisiana all over again. Come as you are. Leave Different. Sportsman's Paradise. BORING. It's time for new slogans!

Imagine an out-of-towner driving into the great state of Louisiana for the very first time. I'd imagine this person is excited, driving into the party paradise known as the Boot State. The land where the good times never stop rolling, and there's always a reason to celebrate. If there's not, we'll just make one up and start drinking.

After crossing into Louisiana this week from a golf-outing in Waskom, I noticed out beautiful blue sign that reads; "Welcome to Louisiana" with, "Bienvenue en Louisiane" written underneath.

I think we can do better than telling travelers welcome to our state twice in two different languages. Let's raise the bar and let's give these drivers something to look at!

Here are my six new slogans for Louisiana!

1. Good news for all travelers.

Getty Images / Lady-Photo

2. We take pride in our conspiracy theories.

Getty Images / Lady-Photo

3. Gunshot? Nope, you just hit another pothole.

Getty Images / Lady-Photo

4. You didn't think I could write this without a Get Gordon joke, did you?

Getty Images / Lady-Photo

5. Fair warning, this is basically a serious criminal offense.

Getty Images / Lady-Photo

6. (barely)