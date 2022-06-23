“Smiley” Accused of Shooting Random Man Walking Down the Street in Eunice

With a nickname like "Smiley" you wouldn't think it would be a person who would just randomly shoot another person in the street.

But that's exactly what Dustin "Smiley" Gotreaux of Eunice is accused of doing Thursday morning. Eunice Police say a 39-year-old man was walking near the intersection of Park Avenue and 13th Street around 9:00 a.m. when "Smiley" approached him on a bicycle and allegedly fired four shots at him, hitting the victim with three of the bullets.

"Smiley" on His Bike, photo from Eunice Police "Smiley" on His Bike, photo from Eunice Police loading...

Those three bullets landed the victim in the hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

Eunice Police say they believe "Smiley" randomly shot the victim out of opportunity. Officers also say "Smiley" has recently made threats of harming others and himself. The gun he allegedly used is believed to be stolen from a relative.

"Smiley" Gotreaux, photo from Eunice Police "Smiley" Gotreaux, photo from Eunice Police loading...

The bicycle is described as a red 20" with white or large whitewall tires.

If you have any information of Gotreaux's whereabouts, please call Eunice Police at 337-457-2626.

DO NOT APPROACH HIM.

Meanwhile, Eunice Police have had their hands full lately as this is the second shooting to happen in the streets over a week's time.

On Wednesday, Travis Godfrey turned himself in for allegedly shooting two teenagers on Thursday of last week. A woman - 36-year-old Lorraine M. Guillory - was also arrested for allegedly removing a handgun from one of the victims shot dead allegedly by Godfrey.

10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana

10 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana