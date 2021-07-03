11 Perfect Songs to Play During Your Fireworks Display [VIDEO]

Soon the sky will be filled with fireworks displays, but what really makes a fireworks display special is what is often being played in the background.

Yes, the music being played in the background while fireworks light up the sky can make or break any show.

So, I thought I'd give you 11 songs you can't wrong with while fireworks are going off above. If you're hosting your own fireworks display for the 4th of July weekend you may want to consider having these songs on deck.

Many of the songs below reference America and/or freedom and that is what it's all about for the 4th of July weekend.

We will start our list here with a fun party song by Miley Cyrus. "Party in The USA" is a great theme song for the 4th of July celebrations. After all, it is all about freedom and throwing a party.

Now, I really did save the best for last. This song is a MUST if you're providing the soundtrack to any fireworks show.

One more thing, it is perfectly fine to even play this song more than once while fireworks light up the sky.