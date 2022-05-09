Sources: FBI Raids Lafayette Parish Courthouse
Federal agents are at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse executing a search warrant. That’s according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
That raid began around 5 p.m.
According to a witness that spoke with KPEL, an agent told him to back away from the courthouse. However, the official did not identify what agency he represents.
Another witness saw agents bringing in boxes of Domino’s Pizza and cases of water into the courthouse.
We have not been able to confirm who or what the authorities are investigating. We have called officials at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse, but they have not answered our calls.
We spoke with representatives from the FBI and the Department of Justice. They said per DOJ policy, they could neither confirm nor deny any information.
Several community activists are apparently keeping vigil outside of the courthouse. They've been posting pictures from the scene over the last few hours.
This is a developing story.