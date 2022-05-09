Sources: FBI Raids Lafayette Parish Courthouse

Federal agents are at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse executing a search warrant. That’s according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

That raid began around 5 p.m.

According to a witness that spoke with KPEL, an agent told him to back away from the courthouse. However, the official did not identify what agency he represents.

Another witness saw agents bringing in boxes of Domino’s Pizza and cases of water into the courthouse.

TSM Photo TSM Photo loading...

TSM Photo TSM Photo loading...

We have not been able to confirm who or what the authorities are investigating. We have called officials at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse, but they have not answered our calls.

We spoke with representatives from the FBI and the Department of Justice. They said per DOJ policy, they could neither confirm nor deny any information.

Several community activists are apparently keeping vigil outside of the courthouse. They've been posting pictures from the scene over the last few hours.

This is a developing story.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

The Seven Modern Wonders of Acadiana These landmarks in and around Lafayette leave us in awe and, in some cases, make us think what their designers were thinking.