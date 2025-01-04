South Louisiana Woman’s Doritos Ad Makes Semi-Finals in “Crash the Super Bowl” Contest

Scott, LA native Becca Begnaud is one step closer to landing on one of the biggest stages in the world: the Super Bowl. Her fan-made Doritos ad, titled *Ashes to Ashes*, has been named a semi-finalist in Frito-Lay’s revived “Crash the Super Bowl” contest.

Begnaud’s creative submission is drawing belly laughs with its clever use of Doritos “dust” (you know, the irresistible coating left on your fingers) and the contents of an urn. While you'll have to watch the ad yourself for specifics, those who’ve seen it are raving about the ad’s hilarity and unique twist.

The “Crash the Super Bowl” contest, which originally ran from 2006 to 2016, invites fans to create their own Doritos commercials. The winning ad will air during Super Bowl LVIII, earning its creator a $1 million cash prize and an all-expenses-paid trip to the game in New Orleans. Begnaud is competing against other finalists, with public voting beginning on January 14 to determine the ultimate winner.

Local love and support for Begnaud is piling up on social media. Her daughter, Marie Credeur, proudly posted:

"My mom is a semi-finalist in a Doritos Super Bowl commercial!!! Go vote for her on January 14th."

Others chimed in with excitement:

Fans can support Begnaud by voting for her ad at DoritosCrash.com starting January 14. If her commercial makes the cut, South Louisiana could see one of its own shining on Super Bowl Sunday.

Let’s make it happen, Acadiana!