LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Living in South Louisiana is an adventure, filled with vibrant culture, delicious food, and plenty of surprises. But let’s be honest—our unique lifestyle comes with its quirks.

Whether it’s navigating sudden rainstorms, fending off relentless mosquitoes, or ensuring your snacks have just the right amount of spice, life here demands a certain level of preparedness.

That’s why every true South Louisianian knows that what you keep in your car can make or break your day. Sure, you need the basics like a phone charger or umbrella, but living in this part of the country calls for some extra-special items.

Ever found yourself on an impromptu seafood run with no cooler? Or stuck on a flooded backroad without rubber boots? What about those times you’ve been halfway through a road trip and wished you had a stash of boudin? These are the moments that make this list essential.

From practical necessities like sunscreen and ponchos to cultural staples like hot sauce, these 10 must-have items are designed to help you handle whatever South Louisiana throws your way. Whether you’re heading to a Mardi Gras parade, hitting the backroads for a fishing trip, or just trying to get through another mosquito-filled evening, this list has you covered.

Ready to find out how prepared you are? Check out our full guide and see how many of these South Louisiana essentials you already have in your car! Let us know if you think of anything we might have missed.